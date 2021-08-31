Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Dating Country Singer More Than a Year After Jay Cutler Divorce

✖

Kristin Cavallari is moving on with country singer Chase Rice more than a year after her divorce from Jay Cutler was finalized. The Laguna Beach alum has been seeing the "Gonna Wanna Tonight" singer for about two months, TMZ reported Tuesday but is keeping things casual for now. The outlet reported that while Cavallari and Rice aren't exclusive yet, they're heading toward being "smitten with each other" and hanging out regularly.

The two were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend in Nashville, where they both call home. Cavallari previously dated comedian Jeff Dye after her April 2020 split with Cutler but broke things off after about five months. Meanwhile, Cavallari's ex-husband admitted on his Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast just last week that he was struggling to get back out there after his divorce.

Admitting that "meeting people is hard," the former NFL player added, "I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids and priorities are just changed." The use of apps and social media in the dating game now has also been a total change. "Like, it's a whole different ball game," he said. "You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."

Cutler and Cavallari share three children — Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5 — and have been working to co-parent after announcing last year that they were splitting after 10 years together and seven years of marriage. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the couple said in a joint statement at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari later spoke out about her marriage to PEOPLE, saying there was more going on than people knew. "I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,'" the Uncommon James owner said. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.'" The MTV alum added that the split didn't happen overnight. "We tried really, really hard for years and years," she said. "It was the hardest decision I've ever made."