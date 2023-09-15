Kristin Cavallari Addresses Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors

Is there truth to the romance rumors about Kristin Cavallari and Morgan Wallen? The Hills alum's reaction when asked about the dating speculation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday has people thinking there might be truth to the chatter. Cavallari got obviously flustered when an audience caller asked about who it was Cavallari had recently been on a date with.

Host Andy Cohen immediately dropped the "Last Night" singer's name, saying, "Oh, it's obviously Morgan Wallen. She just said her kids are big fans." Cavallari was shocked, getting shy and giggling as she proclaimed, "I'm not answering that question!" Cohen pressed, "But it's not Morgan Wallen, because you said you never went on a date with him," as Cavallari responded, "Did I say that?" When Cohen noted that the Very Cavallari star had said she wasn't dating Wallen, she added defensively, "I'm not dating him!" Cohen then quickly followed up, "Oh, so you went on a date with him," causing Cavallari to blurt out, "I don't know." Laughing as Cavallari made a motion to zip her lips and lock them, Cohen said, "Wow, I think we just cracked the case."

The Laguna Beach alum also spilled some tea about the true nature of her relationship with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Craig Conover. After Conover, Kroll and Cavallari posted numerous videos and snaps partying together in 2020, dating rumors abounded, with Cohen aiming to clear them up finally. "What is it there? Did you guys date? Hook up? Friends? Friends with benefits?" he asked Cavallari during Tuesday's appearance.

"We were all really good friends for a while and we had a drunk night and we all posted some stupid Instagram dancing around," answered Cavallari candidly, saying that everything got "blown out of proportion." The trio is "still friends," the MTV alum noted, saying that Kroll had even planned to visit when he was in Nashville that very week. Cohen then doubled down on the questioning, asking, "You never hooked up with Craig?" Cavallari answered, "I may have been drunk one night and kissed Craig."

In December 2020, Cavallari shut down romance rumors with both Southern Charm stars, writing in a sassy Instagram Story, "I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys." In February 2021, Cavallari doubled down on her denial, saying on Conover and Kroll's podcast, "No one hooked up with anyone. Nothing ever happened. We had a really good time."