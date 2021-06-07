Kristin Cavallari Reunites With 'Southern Charm's Austen Kroll After Madison LeCroy Drama

✖

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll have people talking again months after The Hills alum and Southern Charm star sparked dating rumors late last year. Cavallari reunited with the Bravo star on a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, sharing a photo alongside Kroll and friends Steph Biegel and Craig Conover on Sunday outside Leon’s Oyster Shop looking cozy. "Charmed I’m sure," Cavallari captioned the Instagram.

The Laguna Beach star previously sparked rumors she and Kroll were seeing one another after spending a weekend with the reality star, Conover and her best friend Justin Anderson in the southern city back in December, shortly after Kroll split from ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy and Cavallari announced she had split from husband Jay Cutler in April 2020. Kroll's flirty comments on the Uncommon James founder's social media, plus an Instagram Live session in which the two appeared to be flirting with one another had people speculating they were more than just friends, but both Anderson and Cavallari denied anything romantic was happening.

"Kristin was along for the ride and no one is hooking up or even flirting. Four adults that are friends... let's move on," Anderson said on his Instagram Story at the time. Cavallari shared her friend's post, adding, "Literally nothing to see here, people. Now let's move on." In another statement, she called all the speculation just "noise," adding, "I know who I am and my kids know who I am. That's all I care about. That's why I typically never comment on the BS."

"OK, last thing: the Internet thrives on clickbait and juicy stores," Cavallari continued. "No one gives a s— if the headline is 'Kristin Cavallari is just finally really happy.' And they have to generate content every f—ing day. Sooo they exaggerate, twist words, and straight-up lie. Just keep that in mind."

LeCroy also got involved in the drama, hanging out with Cavallari's ex, Cutler, releasing the former NFL player's alleged text messages to her in an attempt to say he was the one who reached out to her. "Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I," LeCroy texted in response. "I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me." The drama between Cutler and LeCroy ended in January, when Cavallari and her ex posed for a photo together in January they captioned, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that."