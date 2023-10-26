Kris Jenner Says Her 'Life's Biggest Regret' Is Cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kris Jenner's "biggest regret" in life is cheating on late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch opened up about her affair with former soccer player Todd Waterman in 1989 during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, telling daughter Khloé Kardashian that she should think twice before cutting ties completely with Tristan Thompson.

While discussing the NBA player, with whom Khloé shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, the Good American co-founder asked her mom about her "mindset" when Jenner cheated on Khloé's father. "When you did that with my dad, and you had four kids and you had a family?" she continued. "Yes, I know you were really young..." Jenner responded that "being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions."

Khloé pressed, "But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?" It was then that Jenner admitted, "I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake. That's my life's biggest regret." Jenner and Robert Sr. were married from 1978 to 1991 when their divorce was finalized. That same year, she tied the knot with Caitlyn Jenner, whom she would go on to divorce in 2015.

Despite the pain her cheating brought on, the famous momager said she's still pleased with the way everything turned out. "I'm not proud of the way I behaved during that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason," she said. "I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would've been Kendall and Kylie [Jenner]."

She continued to the camera that it's her own personal experience with infidelity that has her hoping Khloé will think deeply before cutting off contact with Thompson. "When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets," the reality personality explained. "I thought, Wow, what I was thinking? So I want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go."