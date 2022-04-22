Kris Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Threatened to Kill Kylie Jenner

✖

Kris Jenner testified in court Thursday that Blac Chyna has once threatened to kill daughter Kylie Jenner before she dated son Rob Kardashian. The Kardashians momager took to the stand in Los Angeles to reveal she was "alarmed" years ago when Kylie and her then-boyfriend Tyga told her about what Chyna had done, which included multiple occasions in which Tyga's ex allegedly tried to hurt him with a knife.

"Of course it was alarming but we just kept it in the family," Kris testified as to why no reports were made to the police, via Page Six. "They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation." Chyna and Tyga dated from 2011 to 2014 and share 9-year-old son King Cairo. Tyga would then go on to date Kylie from 2014 to 2017, while Chyna went on to date her older brother from 2016 to 2017. Rob and Chyna now share 5-year-old daughter Dream, but Chyna would testify Wednesday that she and Tyga were still involved when he first started seeing Kylie.

When Kris was asked byChyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, if she was concerned about Rob dating a woman who had allegedly threatened her daughter, the reality star answered, "I didn't have much of a reaction. There was just a lot of drama ... and I'm used to that in my family." She continued, "It happened so fast, and we didn't know where their [Rob and Chyna's] relationship was going to go. It wasn't that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start ... but I love second chances and I wanted them to win. ...I just wanted my son to be happy. I wanted a win for them. ... You hope for the best and move on."

Chyna is currently suing Kris, Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian for allegedly using their pull with E! to get Rob & Chyna canceled and prevent her from future financial opportunities. Earlier in the week, Kardashian-Jenner attorney Michael Rhodes argued that Rob & Chyna was canceled by E! because the couple called off their engagement for good in February 2017, but that Chyna "would say or do anything to be part of this family" and "wanted" the Kardashian name.