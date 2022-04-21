Blac Chyna's Mom, Tokyo Toni, Slams Kris Jenner and Kardashians Amid Court Battle

✖

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, called out Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family on social media as her daughter's court battle against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars gets underway. Just hours after standing in the same courtroom with Jenner and her daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on Monday, Toni took to Instagram Live to share what she really thought.

In the video, Toni throws out profanities and laughs hysterically, reports TMZ, as she said the family "looked dead" and compared Kris to a character from Saw. Later, she raps about the family, saying, "They got no fatty. They need a daddy." Tuesday morning, the rant was addressed in court, as The Kardashians' attorney, Michael Rhodes, told the judge Toni had made threatening comments in the video. As a result, the judge ruled that Toni could no longer come into the courtroom during the trial, despite Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, insisting that she had no control over what her mother said.

Rhodes also complained to the judge about the seating arrangement in court, saying it was unfair that his clients be forced to sit in a public area while Chyna was allowed to sit at the plaintiff's table, where she was so comfortable that she "put on shower slippers." Ciani fired back that Chyna had to wear those shoes because of a blister on her foot.

A jury has been chosen for Chyna's case against the Kardashians after the model filed a $100 million lawsuit in October 2017 against the famous family for defamation, among other things. In the lawsuit, Chyna claims that the KUWTK alums were responsible for her show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, getting canceled after one season.

Rob and Chyna were engaged briefly in 2016 before an explosive split, and the two share 5-year-old daughter Dream, over whom they are embroiled in a separate, ongoing child custody battle. Rob's attorney has argued that the end of Rob & Chyna came because of their breakup, but Chyna argues she was guaranteed more than $92,000 for each installment of what would have been an eight-episode series moving forward.