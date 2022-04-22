Kardashian Family Attorney Alleges Blac Chyna Attacked Rob

✖

The Kardashians' court battle with Blac Chyna is underway. In the trial's opening statements, the attorney for the Kardashian family made a major allegation against Chyna, per TMZ. Their lead attorney, Michael Rhodes, alleged that Chyna was violent with Rob Kardashian, leading to the end of their E! series Rob & Chyna.

At the time of the alleged incident, Chyna and Rob, who share 5-year-old daughter Dream, were living with his younger sister Kylie Jenner. They allegedly got into a heated exchange and had to be forced apart by Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The attorney continued to say that Gamble told Rob to get his car keys and leave the scene. Chyna allegedly threw a chair at his car as he was driving away. The lawyer further alleged that on previous occasions Chyna wrapped a phone cord around Rob's neck and pointed a gun at his head.

After the alleged altercation, Chyna got a restraining order against Rob. As a result, they were no longer legally allowed to be in the same room together. The Kardashians are claiming that this is the reason why their show was canceled. The crux of the case ties back to Chyna, who sued Kylie, Kris, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian in 2017 and alleged that they helped put an end to Rob & Chyna.

Chyna's team is alleging that they have text messages and other documentation to prove that the KarJenners worked to end the reality show. Her legal team is already hitting back at several claims from the famous family, including the allegation that Chyna and Rob could not be in the same room together. They are also arguing that she and Rob were together at the time, that Season 2 of Rob & Chyna was greenlit, and that footage was captured for Season 2. Chyna's lead attorney, Lynne Cianni, claimed that as a result of the Kardashians' alleged campaign to end Rob & Chyna, the mom-of-two missed out on other reality television appearances, club appearances, and money for social media posts.

The legal teams for both the Kardashians and Chyna issued their opening statements on Tuesday. A day before, the jury selection process began. Kim, Khloe, Kris, Kylie, and Chyna were all present for this process. But, Rob did not attend the session.