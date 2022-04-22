Blac Chyna Claims She Jokingly Threatened Rob Kardashian With a Gun in Court Testimony

✖

Blac Chyna is committed to proving the Kardashian Jenner clan is solely responsible for her E! reality series Rob & Chyna getting the ax, and it's all coming out in their legal war. The show aired for one season and chronicled the oftentimes volatile relationship between Rob Kardashian and Chyna. The union was not something the famous dynasty saw coming. Fans recall Chyna is the ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga and a former close friend of Kim Kardashian. After Chyna and Tyga split, Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner. Ironically, he was previously married to Jordyn Craig, the mother of Tristan Thompson's oldest child. Thompson reportedly left Craig for Khloé Kardashian. Now, Chyna wants her revenge, alleging the family used their power with the network to get her show scrapped and cost her millions of dollars. In ongoing court testimony, Kris Jenner revealed that she feared for Rob's safety and accused Chyna of domestic violence.

One incident in question is Chyna reportedly threatening Rob with a gun in Dec. 2016. Entertainment Tonight reports that Chyna testified she and Rob were celebrating their show being greenlit for season 2. She alleges they were being silly together, noting a video of them kissing, as well as Rob throwing money at her. In the video she mentioned, Rob's shirt is torn. Chyna explains she tore it in a flirty, playful demeanor and in no way had any plan to inflict harm on Rob. In relation to the incident, Rob filed legal docs claiming Chyna intended to "inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life," alleging Chyna tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cord and allegedly assaulted him with a metal pole. Rob also accuses her of pointed a loaded gun at him. Chyna says she was playing around.

Per Chyna, she tried to get Rob's attention while he began to play a video game. To do so, she says she grabbed the iPhone charger cord and wrapped it around his neck in a playful way. She also claimed there was no struggle between them during the incident.

In regards to the gun, Chyna testified that she knew Rob kept a gun on his bedroom dresser but insisted the gun was not loaded. While Rob was eating dinner and FaceTiming with a couple of friends, she says she jokingly went in the video call's frame and pointed the gun at him as a silly threat if he ever left her.

Of their relationship, Kris says she and other family members had to intervene on several occasions amid their troubles. Following the gun situation, Chyna says an argument broke out later that evening when Rob accused her of cheating. She claims she called Kris because Kris had a history of helping them get through their relationship problems. But, instead, Chyna claims Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, showed up and tried to calm things down.

Kris told a different story. She claimed things escalated to the point where Corey had to physically get in between Rob and Chyna to prevent a physical fight from happening.