Kris Jenner Accused of Sexual Harassment by Former Bodyguard

✖

Kris Jenner has been accused of sexually harassing a former employee, as TMZ reported on Wednesday. The individual, Marc McWilliams, claims that he was hired as a security guard to watch over Jenner and her family in 2017. He claims that he was subject to "a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and other harassing misconduct" from Jenner. McWilliams is suing both Jenner for these allegations and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian. As far as why he is suing Kardashian, he claims that she is responsible for what he is alleging is retaliation. In response to these allegations, Jenner's lawyer, Marty Singer, said that she denies ever being inappropriate with McWilliams.

McWilliams' lawsuit against Jenner reveals a series of claims that he has made towards the reality star. He claims that she made comments of "an overt sexual nature," comments about his physical appearance, comments about his sexual activities, and comments that he engaged in a sexual relationship, among other claims. McWilliams alleged that Jenner massaged his neck, shoulders, arms, and back without his consent. He also alleged that she caused her hand to rest near his thigh and groin, caused her pelvis to rub against his back and/or rear end, and that she exposed portions of her body to him. He also claims that she made "lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers." McWilliams claims that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then engaged in a pattern of conduct "involving non-consensual physical contact" with him. He reportedly complained to the human resources department of his security company about there claims, but they were ignored.

Jenner's lawyer, Singer, issued a statement to TMZ about these allegations, which read, "Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris' house." He added, "Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future."

In regards to why McWilliams is also naming Kardashian in this lawsuit, he claims that she was responsible for what he is alleging is retaliation. Singer clarified Kardashian's role in this matter by saying, "The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim." He continued, "Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so." The attorney ended the message by saying, "It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."