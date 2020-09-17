Kris Jenner Is Reportedly 'Appalled' by Kanye West's 'Grammy Incident'

✖

Kris Jenner is reportedly "appalled" by son-in-law Kanye West's "Grammy incident," a source told InTouch Weekly after the rapper shared a video Wednesday in which he appears to urinate on his award trophy amid a diatribe against the Universal record label and music industry as a whole.

"The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians insider added. "They are very concerned and Kim [Kardashian] can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful."

West has been speaking out against the treatment of artists by the music industry in a days-long Twitter rant, writing alongside the eight-second clip of seemingly peeing on his Grammy, "Trust me … I won’t stop." The "Good Life" rapper previously wrote on Twitter, "I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern-day slavery. Vengeance is only the lord’s."

Sharing photos of pages from his contract, West said he intended to "change the music industry for good" and obtain the master license for all his music. "I feel so humbled and blessed that God has put me in a strong enough position to do this … Everyone keep praying … it’s working," he tweeted. West also railed against "hidden fees" and "distribution fees" that “many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying," calling a standard record deal "a trap to NEVER have you recoup." West added he will not be making new music until he is released from his various contracts.

In July, West went on a rant against his wife and mother-in-law on Twitter, accusing them of trying to "lock" him up and calling Jenner "Kris Jong-un." In a screenshot of a text to Jenner, he wrote, "This Ye You ready to talk now Or are still avoiding my calls. This Ye You wanna talk Or go to war?" adding in the caption, "White supremacy at its highest no cap." In August, after Kardashian spoke openly about her husband's bipolar diagnosis, West appeared to make good with Jenner, sharing a video of them kissing with the caption, "We’re stepping out on faith."