Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker May Have Celebrated Their Relationship With This Tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have been an unlikely couple, but they are certainly going full speed ahead in their relationship. The couple was seen out on a date in Los Angeles last week while Kardashian sported a rather NSFW t-shirt, and now it seems like Barker is taking things skin deep.

The blink-182 drummer posted a video on Instagram showing off a new thigh tattoo, the True Romance quote "You're so cool." The movie is a favorite of Barker's, but it could also be a reference to his relationship with Kardashian. Back in January, Kardashian shared some stills from the movie on her Instagram, and Barker commented "You're so cool" on the post. Additionally, eagle-eyed fans are speculating that the font that Barker used on the tattoo looked an awful lot like Kardashian's handwriting.

Fans previously got a glimpse of the Poosh founder's handwriting when Barker shared a love note that she wrote him on Instagram. "To lots of fun and adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney," the note read. The couple was linked at the end of 2020, before going public on Valentine's Day with a sweet photo of them holding hands. A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "very happy" with this blossoming relationship and was ready to make the relationship public "because it's something positive." The insider said that "she was single for a while and didn't expect that their relationship would turn romantic. She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis."

An insider told PEOPLE in January that romance blossomed between the longtime friends and neighbors while they were both home for extended amounts of time during the pandemic. "Travis has liked her for a while," the source explained. "He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

"Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they're taking their time and trying not to move too fast. No one is surprised by their relationship," an insider revealed to Us Weekly "They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."