Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Get Cozy on a Boat Trip

Kourtney Kardashian has not held back when it comes to the amount of PDA she and her new beau have been putting out at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

The two of them were photographed enjoying a day out on the water, riding jet skies and getting cozy on a boat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kourtney wore a very revealing one-piece black swimsuit that showed off a lot of her backside.

The oldest Kardashian sister has been linked to Algerian model Younes Bendjima for a while now, as the two reportedly met at Paris Fashion week in October.

It’s only recently though that the two have gotten close. They were only recently spotted out together in public for the first time in the past month.

A post shared by Kardashians Brasil (@kuwtkpics) on May 24, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

One reason she may finally be ready to be more open is that her ex, and father of her children, Scott Disick, has been seen out with a few different women lately.

33-year-old Disick and 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne were seen enjoying each others company at a West Hollywood restaurant, before reportedly hitting up other evening hot spots and then heading home in his car together.

Up Next: Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Dating Rumors Heat Up As The Two Catch Flight Together

Just shy of two months ago, however, cameras caught Kourtney stepping out for a night on the town with Quincy Brown, who is is an actor and music artist, as well as the adopted son of hip-hop icon and business mega-mogul P. Diddy.

Back then, rumors swirled that he might be her potential new beau, but as open as she’s been with Bendjima it’s more likely that simply didn’t work out.

More: Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Offer to Be Surrogates to Kim Kardashian

Whatever may end up happening, it’s very clear that Kourtney is infatuated with Bendjima right now, and he with her.

A post shared by Kardashians Brasil (@kuwtkpics) on May 24, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

[H/T: Daily Mail]