Kourtney Kardashian Rides Polar Bear in Latest Yuletide Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the holidays this season with her closest family and friends. In a recent Instagram post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took a few photos of her riding a stuffed polar bear in a green outfit as Christmas approaches. "Have a beary Merry Christmas xo Kourt [snowflake emoji]."

"Let me in to kamp kourt," someone posted in the comment section, where somewhere else said, "The fit though." Several others used emojis to describe their thoughts towards the gorgeous photo. In the two pictures Kardashian shared, the mom-of-three is wearing an all green, two-piece outfit with white heels and long, straight black hair.

Recently, her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian announced that the famous family wouldn't be hosting their annual Christmas Eve party due to the pandemic. In early November, fans were asking whether the family still had plans to host the annual tradition, and at the time Khloé said that they still had plans to but on a smaller scale. However, a few weeks after, the Good American founder announced that they were going to cancel it for the first time in 40 years.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA," she wrote on Twitter according to Us Weekly. "So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe." She continued to note that they're putting "health and safety first" and that "taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

This isn't the first time the family has caught heat from the public when it comes to public gatherings since the pandemic took over the U.S. in March. Kim Kardashian and younger sister Kendall Jenner were under fire with fans after they hosted big celebrations for their birthdays. Jenner combined her birthday party and Halloween gathering in one and fans were not happy that she proceeded to host so many people in the midst of numbers rising.

Kim announced that she had everyone tested and then flown to a private island, but that still wasn't enough to put fans at ease. Several felt that she put everyone at risk, even though she said everyone took the necessary steps before the group flew out. So then they decided to cancel it all together to help keep their family and friends safe.