Khloe Kardashian Says Family's Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled for First Time in 40 Years

✖

A few weeks after Khloé Kardashian said she hoped to have the family's annual Christmas Eve party this year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially announced it will be canceled due to COVID-19. For the first time in 40-years, the Kardashian and Jenner family will not be throwing their famous festive bash alongside their closest family and friends. The news comes just two years after family matriarch, Kris Jenner, handed over the reigns to her daughter Kim Kardashian.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA," she wrote on Twitter according to Us Weekly. "So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe." She also noted that they're putting "health and safety first" and that "taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Every year the Kardashian and Jenner family host an extravagant Christmas Eve party. On their list of invitees is nothing short of A-list from famous faces like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Seacrest have attended their annual holiday event. However, this isn't a tradition they started hosting since the start of their popular reality show. This started early on in the sisters' lives when their mom, Jenner, started the family tradition. Since their rise to fame, their parties only grew more-and-more lush.

This news comes just a few weeks after the family was publicly scrutinized for hosting large gatherings during the pandemic. From Kendall Jenner's Halloween party and birthday celebration, to Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday gathering on a private island. It's safe to say the family has been rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.

Jenner threw a Halloween party that was also her birthday party and fans were furious over the gathering. As a result, her family members came to her defense. Around the same time, her older sister Kim threw a private island party with some of her closest friends and family for her 40th birthday. However, even though she disclosed that everyone involved got tested and took the proper precautions ahead of the gathering, that wasn't enough for some. Some onlookers felt as if the family was out of touch for throwing a party on that level when people are suffering and losing their jobs and businesses. Others noted that everyone who attended is put in danger even though they were tested ahead of time. Now, it looks like the family doesn't want to risk it.