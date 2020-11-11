Khloe Kardashian Gets Backlash for Saying the Family's Christmas Party Is Still on Following Kim and Kendall's Controversial Parties

✖

The Kardashian and Jenner family are known for hosting an elaborate Christmas Eve party every year, and despite the coronavirus still hospitalizing people, the famous family still plan on hosting their annual gathering. After one fan tweeted, asking whether the family's holiday festivities would be canceled or not, Khloé Kardashian chimed in. "OMG i just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year????" the fan tweeted.

Kardashian stepped in with a reply that stirred up some feelings online, writing, "I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before [emoji] We have to think of what is safest."

The Good American founder's response did not go over well with some fans. One person responded with, "When ur rapid testing doesn't work and then one of us has it and passes it to a vulnerable worker who then gets ill [emoji] oops." Someone else wrote, "There's a global pandemic and your family continues to vindicate how out of touch y'all are and lack of humanity you all have. You're rich but the majority of the people can't work or pay their bills. Hosting large events is against CDC guidelines."

Another onlooker commented, "Must be nice to be rich and have 0 rules apply to you." It wasn't long ago that her older sister Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island with her close family and friends. However, she too received backlash for that after fans thought it was out-of-touch that the Kardashians and Jenners rub their finances in peoples' face. Kim was heavily criticized, even having a quote she shared online go viral with thousands of people using it as sarcasm.

Their younger sister Kendall Jenner even got scrutinized after celebrating her 25th birthday. She had a large gathering of people, but it was also clarified that each person was tested before they entered the party and had to wait 30 minutes for their rapid results to show. However, despite the Kardashian and Jenner family taking all precautions, even on Kim's birthday vacation, there are plenty of people who are not in support of their gatherings.