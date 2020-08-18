Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment on Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Swimsuit Photo

✖

Friendly exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are getting flirty on Instagram again. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself posing in a silver one-piece bathing suit. The photo prompted Disick to weigh in with a light-hearted quip for his ex.

In the photo in question, Kardashian can be seen posing on a boat in the middle of a lake. The reality star captioned the snap with a simple, "lake ya." It wasn't before long that Disick responded to his ex's photo with a pun-filled comment of his own. He wrote, "What a lake er." The exes, who share three children together, are known for exchanging flirty banter on social media. Back in June, it was even rumored that the two were back together due to their social media behavior. Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a yellow flannel shirt, a piece of clothing that fans said appeared to be Disick's. The Flip It Like Disick star played along with the reconciliation rumors, as he commented on the post with, "Cute shirt."

That wasn't the first time that Kardashian was spotted wearing what appeared to be one of her ex-boyfriend's shirts. In mid-June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took a trip to a farm and got to take a photo with a baby goat. As fans noted, she donned a large flannel shirt in the photo that appeared to have been Disick's. According to The Sun, Disick was spotted wearing the same shirt during a date with then-girlfriend Sofia Richie in 2017.

While some believe that their social media banter is a sign that they've given their relationship another shot, neither Kardashian nor Disick have confirmed that to be the case. Disick recently got out of a years-long relationship with Richie. In May, Us Weekly reported that the couple had called it quits. The news came only weeks after Disick reportedly sought help for "past traumas" at a Colorado rehab center. Disick and Richie's split didn't come as too much of a shock to fans, as weeks before it was reported that they split, Us Weekly shared that they were on a break following his time in rehab. A source even shared, "Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself."