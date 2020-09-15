Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Spark Pregnancy Rumors in 'KUWTK' Teaser

✖

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Scott Disick's baby again? The pair are certainly sparking speculation after the show's trailer just dropped. Keeping Up With the Kardashians is making it's final return on Thursday and the drama may be juicier than ever before after the family discusses a number of topics, including Kardashian potentially being pregnant with her fourth child.

Towards the end of the teaser, Kim Kardashian West is seen saying, "Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four?' Is that serious? I wanna know." While it doesn't show who said the next sound bit, it sounded like their mother Kris Jenner asking "Are you pregnant?" Meanwhile, the camera stays on Kardashians face as she smirks.

Is the fam ✨ expecting ✨ some news? Find out when #KUWTK returns Thursday at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/e13k4bhcu1 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) September 15, 2020

Other drama this season will cover is Khloé Kardashian getting real with now boyfriend Tristan Thompson. At the time, the two were still figuring things out before the pandemic forced them to be together out of their daughter True's sake. One scene shows Khloé talking to Tristan expressing her fear that he'll fall back into old ways if the two were to work things out and get back together.

It seems as though fans will also get an inside peek into Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq's baby shower. While it appears she sheds a tear or two, it's unclear if those are tears of joy or tears of hurt as the camera pans to her son's father O.T. Genasis. There also seems to be drama between Corey Gamble and Kendall Jenner as well but it's unclear on what they may be arguing over. A huge plot point of the season will also include the pandemic and how the family handles it. One clip shows Khloé getting a COVID-19 test as one of her family members stresses that they're worried on how sick she is.

This will be the final season of KUWTK as it was announced recently by the family that they have decided to tap out. While they never gave much detail on exactly why they decided to end the show, they did mention that Season 20 seems like a perfect time to do so. Although fans speculate the family simply has a lot going on in their personal lives and each member seems to be doing so well outside of the hit series, that they're better off just moving on.