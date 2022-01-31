Kourtney Kardashian Smacked With Photoshop Accusations, Quickly Deletes Photo

Getting accused of using Photoshop is part of the Kardashian family brand at this point, and Kourtney Kardashian is the latest sister to draw such claims. The Poosh founder shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, and fans quickly pointed out that her backside looked enhanced in the leopard print robe that she’s wearing in the photo. Although Kardashian quickly deleted the photo after the accusations started rolling in, someone screenshotted the photo and shared it on Reddit.

“What in the what, whyyyy? This has to be a joke,” posted one Redditor. “This is embarrassing,” posted another. “She really thought she would get away with this and everyone would be like, ‘Yeah that’s real Kourtney!’” another Reddit user wrote. “At this point, the bad Photoshop must be intentional,” guessed another.

Kardashian responded to the allegations of Photoshop in a separate Instagram Story, resharing the photo and claiming that it was a fan edit despite the fact that she had not made that distinction when she originally posted the photo. “OMG RU SERIOUS, THIS IS A FAN EDIT,” she wrote. “FOR BETTER WAYS TO USE YOUR TIME, INSTEAD OF ANALYZING EDITS OF ME, follow [poosh].”

Kardashian is known to play into fans’ perceptions of her, even adding fire to theories that she is expecting a child with her fiancé Travis Barker. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian herself is fueling the theory thanks to a recent Instagram post. While Kardashian and Barker have no children together, she does share three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with her ex Scott Disick. Barker has two children — son Landon and daughter Alabama — whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a close relationship with Moakler’s daughter Atiana, whose biological father is Oscar De La Hoya.

Us Weekly reported that the pregnancy rumors first began when Kardashian posted that she would be engaging in “dry January” and would forgo drinking for the month. She shared the update along with a photo of herself sipping water from a champagne glass. Jordyn Woodruff of Barstool Sports broke down some of the other “clues” that Kardashian has been sharing on Instagram that could indicate that she’s expecting.

Woodruff first indicated that Kardashian posted an old photo of herself, a classic Kardashian-Jenner sign that could mean that she’s pregnant. She also focused in on an avocado accessory that the reality star featured in a recent Instagram Story. The Barstool Sports reporter explained that Kardashian has been displaying the accessory and that “she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.” Interestingly enough, Kardashian’s Poosh brand liked Woodruff’s Instagram post, lending to even more speculation.