Khloe Kardashian Fans Cry Photoshop in Her Latest ‘Betrayal’ Photo Shoot

With the most recent paternity scandal involving her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, reality star Khloe Kardashian knows a thing or two about drama. Thompson recently revealed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still romantically involved with Kardashian, and issued a public apology to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson said at the time. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson then focused his statement on his former partner. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

If Kardashian’s latest social media post is any indication of her feelings on the matter, she is decidedly over his excuses. “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” Kardashian tweeted alongside photos of herself in a skintight bodysuit draped over a luxury vehicle. However, more people noticed some potential Photoshop than whatever message Kardashian was trying to convey.

Fans piled on with the jokes on Twitter, calling out everything from the shade difference in Kardashian’s spray tan and the way that he hands looked in the photos. “Something about khloe hands not matching her face is bothering me… why it look like somebody put acrylics on a raw chicken foot,” tweeted one follower.

“Her reflection in the first pic is taking me out,” tweeted one follower. “Voldemort’s hands?????” tweeted another.

“Where is she going?” tweeted one follower. “To pick up her man from his side woman’s house,” replied another. “Her face transforms every 24 hours,” pointed out another.

Some people also pointed out that Kardashian seemed to have some trouble with the vocabulary as well. “It comes from someone you trusted…that’s why it’s called ‘betrayal’…ugh just pose and look pretty,” tweeted one disgruntled fan.