John Stamos Wears Bald Cap in ‘Solidarity’ With Dave Coulier Amid Cancer Battle

John Stamos is supporting friend Dave Coulier amid his cancer diagnosis. Less than a week after Coulier, 65, announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, his Full House co-star, 61, helped to shave his head while sporting a bald cap of his own in “solidarity.”

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro [Dave Coulier],” Stamos captioned the photos posted on Instagram on Nov. 18. “You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way.”

The General Hospital alum closed by calling Coulier’s wife Melissa “the most wonderfulest,” noting that she’s his pal’s “true life line” through this difficult time.

In the photos that accompanied Stamos’ message, Coulier smiles with Fuller House co-star as he shaves his head. In the final shot, Stamos and Coulier’s wife end the shaving saga with a kiss to Coulier’s bald head.

On Nov. 13, Coulier announced publicly that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a kind of blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system. The comedian first noticed something was wrong when he came down with a cold about a month prior and was shocked to discover a golf-ball sized lump in his groin had quickly developed.

“It swelled up immediately,” Coulier told TODAY. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m either really sick, or my body’s really reacting to something.’”

After running a battery of tests, including a lymph node biopsy, Coulier received his diagnosis. “The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute — cancer?’” Coulier remembered. “[I was] feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else.”

“My joke is that in four short weeks I’ve gone from a Virgo to a Cancer,” he added. “I’ve tried to retain a sense of reality but also a sense of humor about it.”

After getting the bad news, Coulier told PEOPLE he sent out an update to his Full House family, including Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger and series creator Jeff Franklin. “I didn’t want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out,” Coulier revealed, adding that their responses were “immediate.”

“It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with Mel, but what can we do?’” he shared. “It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We’ve been there for so many years for each other and it’s pretty remarkable.”