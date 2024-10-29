Rockstar Nick Martin is facing some serious accusations. The Sleeping With Sirens guitarist has been publically accused of infidelity by his ex-girlfriend Brandy Baye, who also labeled him a “pathological liar.”

Baye, who Lambgoat noted is a Sr. Marketing Manager for Hopeless Records, took to Instagram to speak out about her relationship with Martin, whom she says she fell in love with “under a veil of lies, manipulation, and narcissistic behavior.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a lengthy Instagram post, Baye noted that the first red flag should have been the way Martin allegedly spoke about his past relationships. “He took pride in bashing women,” she wrote, “especially those he’s been romantically involved with from his high school girlfriend, to every woman in his 20s, to his wife, to his ‘crazy’ mistress.”

“Nick is also a pathological liar,” Baye continued, going on to claim that Marttin lied about being separated from his wife when they began their relationship. “He told me he was divorced when we met, when he hadn’t even filed yet. I remember now being weirded out he didn’t let me in his house the first few weeks we dated. I understand now it’s because his wife wasn’t even fully moved out yet.”

Along with sharing a number of photos of them together, which Baye says Martin and his lawyers asked her not to post, she accused him of further infidelity. “It has also come to light that Nick Martin cheated on me during the course of our relationship,” Baye alleged, “[which] I absolutely understand is a private issue, but really feels like the icing on the cake right now.”

Finally, in closing her explosive post, Baye wrote, “Nick Martin collects women, but doesn’t honor them. And despite being a decade older than me, he is a child. I really, really hope to protect future women from this treatment. I’m over taking the high road and being silenced…Cheers to loving out loud and not being someone’s secret.”

At this time, Martin does not appear to have commented on Baye’s allegations, though, as Lambgoat pointed out, this is not the first time Martin has been called out online for alleged behavior. The outlet also noted that it was recently reported that Martin is currently in a relationship with Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney.