Fans Think Pete Davidson Was Edited out of 'The Kardashians' Following His Breakup With Kim

Pete Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian has led to speculation that he was cut from The Kardashians. The Hulu reality show featured the Skims CEO, 42, wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe donned to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962 on its Thursday, November 10 episode. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, assisted her during the spring episode, helping her into the vintage dress and photographing her so she could see how it would look. A TMZ video released in May showed Davidson, 28, in a black and red flannel shirt during the fitting at Ripley's."You're good. You're good, relax," the SNL alum told her in the clip before complimenting her dress. "The other dress [she was considering] was like a Halloween costume."

However, Davidson appears only briefly in the background of The Kardashians, reported Us Weekly. Kardashian and Davidson, who began dating in October 2021 after meeting at Kardashian's SNL hosting debut, attended the Met Gala together in May. "Everyone in Kim's family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits in so well with her life and with her family," a source told Us Weekly at the time. The insider added that the couple was "even happier" after the red carpet event, saying, "Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way."

In August, Kardashian and the Meet Cute star called it quits despite their very public romance. Davidson did not appear on The Kardashians during its first season, but the reality star frequently spoke glowingly about him on camera. "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart," Kim Kardashian said on the show in June. "He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything, and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble, and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine." Although they were open about their relationship, Davidson was uncomfortable appearing on The Kardashians despite their open relationship. "When cameras are on him, it is like a skit or a role. It is not what he does," she explained in an October episode. "I will obviously talk about what is going on in my life, and he is a part of that." She added, "But I also respect that this is my job, and this isn't his job. You might get a glimpse here and there, but it is what it is."