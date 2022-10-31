Kim Kardashian Attends Non-Costume Birthday Party in Full Costume

Kim Kardashian is always careful about her appearance, but this weekend she slipped up. Kardashian revealed that she got dressed up in her X-Men Halloween costume on Sunday for a gathering that turned out not to be a costume party at all. Kardashian took a selfie with her host Tracee Ellis Ross, who was apparently gracious about the mistake.

"That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!" Kardashian wrote in a self-deprecating Instagram Story post. It was accompanied by a picture of her and Ross, who was celebrating her 50th birthday in a red gown. Kardashian added: "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul [Tracee Ellis Ross]."

The mix-up had fans on social media laughing – some with Kardashian, some at her. The 42-year-old is known for going all-out on Halloween, and this year's extravagant costume made it all the funnier that she misjudged the dress code for this party. She wore a skintight blue suit from her throat to her feet, including gloves and shoes all in the same blue to make her look like X-Men's Mystique. Her face was painted blue to match and her hair was colored red and slicked back to her head. She even had yellow-colored contact lenses to complete the look.

At other points in the weekend, Kardashian clearly found more appropriate venues for her costume. She posted photos of herself posing with her friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, who dressed up as the X-Men characters Magik and Selene for an ensemble costume. Later in the weekend, she also posted a selfie with Diddy who was dressed up as the Joker from The Dark Knight (2008). It wasn't clear if Diddy also mistakenly wore a costume to Ross' party.

Diddy went viral this weekend as well for his elaborate costume and his acting to match. Kardashian vouched for his performance, writing that he "never broke character." Fans were surprised to see how committed he was to the crazed character.

Halloween has become a big night for celebrities in recent years, especially with the advent of social media. Many of this year's biggest costumes took over social media, including those by Kardashian's sisters. With the actual holiday still ahead, there could be more surprises coming to our feeds in a few hours.