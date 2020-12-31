Khloe Kardashian Reveals 'Social Media Break' After Celebrating Christmas With Tristan Thompson

✖

Khloé Kardashian's fans have noticed that the reality star has been less active than usual on Twitter in recent weeks, and she explained her decision to take a step back in the comments of an Instagram post this week. The 36-year-old had shared a photo of herself modeling a pair of Good American jeans, on which a fan commented, "come back to Twitter we miss you."

"I'll be back soon. I've been taking a little social media break," Kardashian responded, explaining that she wanted to focus on spending time with her 2-year-old daughter, True. "Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I'll be back soon I promise." The Kardashian family canceled their traditional Christmas Eve party this year due to the pandemic, and while several family members spent the day at Kourtney Kardashian's house, Khloé and her daughter were reportedly traveling back to Los Angeles after a trip to Boston.

On Christmas Eve, Khloé posted a series of photos and videos of herself and True at a farm in Massachusetts with her daughter decorating cookies. Khloé and True were in Massachusetts to celebrate Christmas early with True's dad, NBA player Tristan Thompson, who recently moved to Boston after signing with the Boston Celtics.

"Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston," a source told PEOPLE, adding that Khloé and True spent over a week in the area. "They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings. They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn't all be together on Christmas Day."

The Good American founder shared her actual Christmas Eve plans with fans on Twitter when one asked her to show off her "Christmas dinner look." "I was at home with True cuddling," Khloé replied. "No outfit was worn besides Christmas pajamas."

She also made a brief return to the platform on Dec. 26 to lament the difficulty of building children's toys. "Is anyone else still trying to put together some of these teeny tiny toys? I am not a toy builder. This takes me forever!! I need to get things fully assembled moving forward," she wrote, adding, "So many tiny pieces. The way my nails are set up..... this isn’t my friend LOL."