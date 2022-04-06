Blac Chyna Revs up Legal Battle With the Kardashians

✖

Blac Chyna is still in the midst of a legal battle with the Kardashians. She recently released a statement in which she said that she would be focusing on the case, per Complex. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, sued Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in 2017 and alleged that they "defamed" her and "killed" Rob & Chyna, the reality show in which she appeared alongside her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

"I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days," Chyna wrote. "When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS." She continued to write that she hopes that her two children will learn a lesson from the ordeal. Chyna shares son King Cairo, 9, with ex Tyga and daughter Dream, 5, with Rob.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong.' And what they did was so wrong," she continued. "I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done." This trial is set to begin on April 15 in Los Angeles Supreme Court.

While Chyna is going forward with her lawsuit against the Kardashians, Rob announced that he would be dropping his assault lawsuit against her. In a statement to Page Six, he stated that he was doing so in order to avoid a public trial. "My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," Rob stated. "Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna." Rob alleged that Chyna committed an act of domestic violence against him in December 2016, about a month after their daughter was born. Chyna's attorney previously addressed the allegation by telling E! News that there was "no violent attack."