Kardashian-Jenners Suffer Legal Loss in Blac Chyna Court Case

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s ongoing legal battle with Blac Chyna continues. As E! News reported, the family suffered a recent legal loss, as Chyna’s legal team will be able to depose the Kardashians in this case. More specifically, her legal team will be able to depose Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner in regards to an assault and battery lawsuit that Rob Kardashian filed against Chyna back in 2017.

While members of the Kardashian-Jenner family filed a motion to prevent the deposition subpoenas, a judge ruled that they will be deposed in this case. Although, E! News did note that each of the depositions will be limited to two hours. Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement about this ruling, “Chyna will be permitted to question all four individuals, despite their objection to the trial court that they are ‘too busy running billion-dollar companies’ to comply with Chyna’s subpoenas.” Ciani continued, “The trial court agreed with Chyna that Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie are not above the law and they must respond under oath to questions by her attorney.”

The Kardashian-Jenner initially filed legal documents on Dec. 14 in an effort to quash the subpoenas. They argued that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, had “no basis” for asking them to be deposed. Their attorneys originally argued, “The subpoenas must be quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter.” The statement continued, “Ms. White has no basis for wanting to depose these Non-Parties again on the same issues, other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines forcing the Non-Parties to file this motion.”

This whole matter stems back to September 2017, which is when Rob sued Chyna, with whom he shares a young daughter named Dream, and alleged that she committed domestic violence against him. He claimed that this alleged act of domestic violence occurred in their home in December 2016, about a month after their daughter was born. Chyna’s attorney did address the allegation and said in a statement to E! News that there was “no violent attack” against Rob. This case is set to go to trial in February.