Kanye West Buys House Across the Street From Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce

Ye – the rapper formerly known as Kanye West – has purchased a new home this weekend that just happens to be across the street from his ex-wife’s house. Ye spent $4.5 million on a house in Hidden Hills, California, according to a report by Dirt, allowing him to be near his children and his ex, Kim Kardashian. The purchase comes as Ye claims he and Kardashian are getting back together, while she shows no interest in reconciliation.

Ye’s new place is a 5-bedroom, 3-and-a-half-bathroom house on just over an acre of land. It has 3,651 square feet of living space in total and was built in 1955. Ye reportedly hinted at this purchase ahead of time last month, telling a crowd at a charity event in L.A. that he intended to “get his family back together,” and that if he couldn’t live “in the house” he would buy “the home right next door.” Few expected him to act literally on that promise, since Ye’s extravagant $57.3 million mansion is just a 30-minute drive away in Malibu.

Ye is now living across from the Hidden Hills mansion that he helped design during his marriage to Kardashian. Their project was featured in Architectural Digest, as it took years and millions of dollars to construct. It has been one of the wonders of Instagram ever since.

By comparison, Ye’s new one-story house seems almost modest, though it is still more lavish than most Americans could afford. One of the five bedrooms noted above is a separate suite attached to the garage, which was apparently designed for use by live-in staff like housekeepers or caretakers. It has reportedly been owned by the same family since its construction and is about four decades behind in stylistic updates.

Ye is known for his passion for architecture, having worked with some of the best minds and hottest names in the industry on his own properties. It is not clear if he intends to do the same with this new property, or how much time he actually plans to spend there. Ye has alternately assured fans that he and Kardashian are getting back together and publicly begged Kardashian to take him back, while she has silently carried on with the divorce proceedings. At the time of this writing, she still seems to be dating comedian Pete Davidson.