Kim Kardashian Reveals First Snap With Kanye West Since July Blowup

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are feeling the love after a difficult summer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet family photo Saturday with daughter North, 7, and son Saint, 4, as they posed in matching gray sweats amid her husband's mental health struggles.

The Grammy-winning rapper smiles while looking at his wife, who threw up a peace sign and made a kissy face while his oldest child flashed a grin and his son rested his chin on Kardashian's knee. The reality star simply captioned the post with a kissy-face emoji, making it clear there was love for everyone involved.

It has been a roller coaster summer for the famous family, as West publicly declared he was running for president ahead of his first rally in July. During the event, the rapper behaved erratically, crying while telling the story of learning he and Kardashian were expecting baby North and revealing they had considered an abortion. Days later, he tweeted that he wanted to divorce Kardashian, whom he claimed was trying to "lock him up" before later apologizing to his wife online.

Amid West's odd behavior, the KKW Beauty founder addressed his bipolar disorder for the first time publicly. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she wrote, in part. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kardashian concluded with a plea for "compassion and empathy" from society during such a tough time for her family. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed that so we can get through this," she wrote. "Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."

West went on another Twitter rant in September, claiming he would not release new music until he was released from his contract and sharing a video on social media of himself peeing on a Grammy. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the mother-of-four was "hoping and waiting for this to pass," but "does have divorce options planned out if it comes to that."