Kanye West Says He's Considering Postponing Presidential Run to 2024 After Tweeting About His Family

Kanye West may be putting off his presidential campaign. After a string of erratic tweets that came after his first rally Sunday in which he claimed wife Kim Kardashian was attempting to "lock" him up, the rapper took to Twitter to suggest he was delaying his run while posting what appears to be a track list for his upcoming album.

"#2020VISION or maybe ‘24," West wrote alongside an orange piece of paper that appeared to list songs on the album DONDA: WITH CHILD, which he previously announced would be released Friday. "I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???"

West walked back his support of Donald Trump in a recent Forbes interview, but also said that Joe Biden was "not special." He added to the magazine, "A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not Black. Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that. It’s a rap. We gonna walk, all the people. Jay-Z said it best."

"For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y’all bow out—Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out," West continued. "It’s God’s country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God."

Later Tuesday night, West claimed he had been trying to "divorce" Kardashian and accused mother-in-law Kris Jenner of "white supremacy," posting texts he had sent the momager threatening to go to "war" if she didn't respond. Monday night, the rapper had claimed Kardashian "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," referring to his comments about daughter North West during his campaign rally. "Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up," West wrote in another since-deleted tweet, seemingly referring to Jenner, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. He added in another tweet, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."