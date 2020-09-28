Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have 'Date Night' Following Rough Patch

✖

Coming off the heels of a rough patch, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West seem to be taking some time for their marriage. The couple attended a wedding over the weekend and also made some time to have a date night. In the series of photos on her Instagram story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed the couple standing side-by-side while dressed up and captioned it "date night" followed by cute photos of their beautiful surroundings while attending the wedding.

She also took to her social media account to share a sweet video of her and their eldest daughter North West jumping into a "blue lagoon." In the video, Kardashian jumps into this gorgeous body of water with her daughter jumping in shortly after while the two swim and play. It seems like Kardashian has been enjoying some time with her family following rumors of a divorce following West's run for president. According to one source, the pair have a love for one another that the public can't see sometimes.

"The couple still makes time for one another when they can, but they aren't strangers to spending periods of time apart because they're both so busy," the insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Couples go through ups and downs but Kim and Kanye have love for one another that others can't always see." A source told the outlet in August that Kardashian and West both took some time off from their careers to focus on their marriage.

Their public fallout happened after West admitted that and he and Kardashian considered an abortion the first time they got pregnant with North. However, choosing not to follow through as they gave birth to the 7-year-old, that wasn't something Kardashian wanted the public to know. From there, he then accused his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner and his wife of trying to lock him up and admitted that he's been trying to get a divorce from Kardashian since 2018.

Kardashian took to social media and asked her followers for privacy because West was dealing with a huge bipolar episode and expressed how difficult it is to explain to someone who either doesn't have bipolar or doesn't have a loved one who suffers from it.