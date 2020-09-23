Kim Kardashian Reportedly Weighing Her 'Options' on Future With Kanye West

✖

Kim Kardashian is looking at possibilities for the future when it comes to her marriage to Kanye West. A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Us Weekly Tuesday that when it comes to West's recent mental health struggles, "Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye." Between studying to become a lawyer, taking care of their four children — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months — and helping the rapper, Kardashian is reportedly "stressed out" and thinking of all the possibilities.

After announcing his campaign for the U.S. presidency earlier this year, the Yeezus rapper has continued to act erratically, including his rally in South Carolina this July, where he told the crowd he and his wife considered aborting their oldest child. Meanwhile, Kardashian is "hoping and waiting for this to pass," the insider added. The KKW Beauty founder "does have divorce options planned out if it comes to that," they continued.

The Yeezy designer has been behaving oddly on Twitter as well, tweeting out allegations against his wife and family, claiming they tried to "lock [him] up" and that he had been trying to divorce her. While West apologized for his tweets publicly, earlier this month, he returned to the social media platform with complaints about the music industry and his contracts, declaring he wouldn't release any new music until his contract was dissolved and filming himself peeing on his Grammy award.

While the insider claimed Kardashian "doesn’t care about the tweets," they added his "mood swings and the manic episodes are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with." The SKIMS creator is "deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling," an insider continued to Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that his "downward spiral" was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. "It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time," the source added. "Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye."

Kardashian asked for "compassion and empathy" in a lengthy statement this July, confirming that her husband had bipolar disorder. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she wrote in part. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."