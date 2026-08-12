‘Virgin River’ and ‘The 100’ Stars Get Engaged

Love is floating its way down the river while also appearing in the stars.

Sarah Dugdale, one of the stars in Virgin River, and Richard Harmon from The 100 are engaged to be married. Harmon popped the question late last month and Dugdale enthusiastically accepted.

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The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share the good news. She did so by posting a carousel of seven pictures of her and Harmon including an initial photo of Dugdale showing off her engagement ring while her husband-to-be plants a kiss on her cheek. She captioned her IG post: “Forever date your mate” and included a heart emoji.

Dugdale and Harmon have been dating since at least 2023, though fans speculate the pair of Canadian actors have been together quite a bit longer than when they went public with their relationship. The couple have known each other since 2015 when they each appeared in a horror movie made for TV, The Hollow.

A date for the couple’s wedding has not been publicly announced, but you can bet they’ll be staying busy with more than just wedding planning. Dugdale is slated to return as “Lizzie” in the upcoming eighth season of Virgin River, a role she’s had since the series’ second season.

Harmon, 34, who has appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies including Final Destination Bloodlines, Smallville and The Killing, will be appearing in a new movie, Karoshi, set for an early 2027 release and Fu, which has not yet been given a release date.

When Dugdale shared her engagement news to her more than 150 thousand followers and Harmon’s million IG fans, the post immediately garnered plenty of attention. To date, the couple’s social media engagement announcement has tallied 164k likes, nearly 4,000 shares and nearly 1,400 comments.

For a pair of actors, this real-life love story appears to be their best role yet.