Odell Beckham Jr. Named Suspect in Assault Investigation

Odell Beckham Jr. has been named a suspect in an assault investigation. According to TMZ Sports, a woman went to police claiming the Super Bowl champion wide receiver put his hands around her neck in a Los Angeles hotspot, but Beckham denies the allegations. The alleged incident happened at Deliah several weeks ago when a woman says a Beckham went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure, law enforcement said to TMZ Sports.

A representative for Beckham said they weren't aware of any investigation and hadn't been contacted by police. They said Beckham didn't do anything wrong. TMZ Sports reached out to John Terzian, the owner of Deliah, and he said, "We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred."

This news comes shortly after Beckham, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He missed the entire 2022 NFL season after tearing his ACL while playing in Super Bowl LVI for the Los Angeles Rams. The contract Beckham signed is worth up to $18 million.

"It was really a whirlwind for us; this has been something that's been really percolating over the past year," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at Bekcham's introductory press conference last week. "We've had conversations with Odell's agent, Zeke [Sandhu], who's here today. This has been something that we've been focused on really going back to last October; we've had conversations to try to possibly, potentially get something worked out. It's a great feeling for us."

At the press conference, Beckham explained why he signed with the Ravens. "At the end of the day, the common denominator between all of that was I cared about football," he said. "I cared about being great, I cared about ... I worked my entire life since I was – I don't want to say [Zdyn's] age – but since I was four years old, looking my mom in her eyes and telling her, 'I'm practicing for Sunday.' So, to me, it's always been about football. The big cities are great; they gave me extra opportunities off the field, but at the end of the day, I didn't care what was going on as long as I was catching touchdowns and having that hard work kind of pay off."