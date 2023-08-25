Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note From Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian is sharing a sweet sentiment from 10-year-old daughter North West. Thursday, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a segment of the handwritten note from her oldest daughter with ex-husband Kanye West, penned during their mother-daughter trip to Tokyo.

"Don't want to share it all but my heart," Kardashian wrote alongside a purple heart and teary-eyed emoji. While only a portion of the note could be seen in the snap, North clearly wrote, "I love you so much," and "Thank you so much," drawing a heart around the words "Dear Mom." Kardashian and North have been sharing moments from their vacation on Instagram and their joint TikTok account, including a photo of the 10-year-old rocking an ensemble fans speculate was an homage to her father.

Posing for a photo in a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo shirt with blue and orange stripes reminiscent of the Grammy winner's look during the era of his 2004 album The College Dropout, West's 2007 song "Can't Tell Me Nothing" was set over a slideshow of the trip. It's unknown if North's shirt is the exact same as that worn by her father, but Kardashian did admit during a Season 3 episode of her family's Hulu reality show that she still has all of her ex-husband's old clothing packed away in her extensive storage units.

"It's a mix of his actual clothes [or designs]," she said in the episode. "He just gave it to me and was like, 'Here.' He just doesn't want it anymore, like he tells me to burn his stuff. He's like, 'Who cares, burn it.' I thought maybe the kids would think it was so cool, so I kind of kept everything for the kids." Kardashian and West also share sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, as well as daughter Chicago, 5. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Calling her storage unit "my time capsule of the best times," she continued, "The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that's what sucks, and that's what's hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them."