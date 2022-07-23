Rolling Loud: Kanye West Cancels Performance But Shows up for Guest Spot Anyway

By Michael Hein

Kanye West had one of his most dramatic weekends in months this weekend during the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. The rapper was originally scheduled to headline the festival on Friday night, but he dropped out less than a week ahead of time. He then showed up anyway in a surprise appearance that had everyone shocked and some fans furious.

West was originally scheduled to headline Rolling Loud on Friday night but he dropped out without any explanation. According to a report by Billboard, the festival organizers said that West "decided" not to perform, and they were deeply disappointed. At the same time, Kid Cudi was announced as his replacement. West and Cudi have been at odds recently since Cudi is friendly with Pete Davidson, who is dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

All of this conspired to create an awkward situation for Cudi on stage on Friday night, but the oddities didn't end there. While Cudi was performing on the stage that West should have been occupying, Lil Durk was performing on another stage nearby on the festival grounds. Bizarrely, West made a surprise appearance and joined Durk on stage to perform his 2016 song "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1."

All in all, the spectacle left many fans angry at West and confused about his decisions at every step of this performance. Here's a look at what fans are saying about this whole 

Who's to Blame?

Many commenters questioned who should be blamed for all the bad blood at Rolling Loud. Some thought that West should take responsibility for the actions of the crowd considering that his public spat with Cudi may have influenced some of their behavior.

prevnext

Lovable Kid Cudi

Some people were particularly baffled at the sudden surge in dislike for Cudi. They pointed out that the rapper has been beloved by fans and colleagues for years without much incident at all.

prevnext

Influence

Many people -- including fans -- felt like this situation illustrated the incredible power of West's influence. As a celebrity and a musician, they felt like West wielded a surprising amount of power over his devoted fans that shouldn't be taken lightly.

prevnext

Homelander

Fans wasted no time in applying the new meme format from The Boys to West, and some felt that it fit surprisingly well. Before long, critics were using the sociopathic character Homelander as an analogy for West's personal life.

prevnext

Setup

Some fans went so far as to suggest that West had set Cudi up for this situation on purpose.

prevnext

Reaction Memes

Fans had fun imagining hyperbolic reactions Cudi might have had when he learned that West had shown up at the festival after all.

prevnext
0comments

Mental Health

Finally, many fans pointed out that West and Cudi are both artists who have been praised for speaking openly about their mental health struggles over the years, yet they have handled situations like this completely differently.

prev
Start the Conversation

of