Rolling Loud: Kanye West Cancels Performance But Shows up for Guest Spot Anyway

Kanye West had one of his most dramatic weekends in months this weekend during the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. The rapper was originally scheduled to headline the festival on Friday night, but he dropped out less than a week ahead of time. He then showed up anyway in a surprise appearance that had everyone shocked and some fans furious.

West was originally scheduled to headline Rolling Loud on Friday night but he dropped out without any explanation. According to a report by Billboard, the festival organizers said that West "decided" not to perform, and they were deeply disappointed. At the same time, Kid Cudi was announced as his replacement. West and Cudi have been at odds recently since Cudi is friendly with Pete Davidson, who is dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

So you're telling me that Kanye "pulled out" of rolling loud 4 days before. Got replaced by Kid Cudi, Kid Cudi got booed off stage and then Kanye showed up anyways to Durk's set anyways and immediately performed one of the biggest song he has with Cudi's chorus. Jesus Christ. https://t.co/2NTAG5R3um — . (@_VYGRR) July 23, 2022

All of this conspired to create an awkward situation for Cudi on stage on Friday night, but the oddities didn't end there. While Cudi was performing on the stage that West should have been occupying, Lil Durk was performing on another stage nearby on the festival grounds. Bizarrely, West made a surprise appearance and joined Durk on stage to perform his 2016 song "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1."

All in all, the spectacle left many fans angry at West and confused about his decisions at every step of this performance. Here's a look at what fans are saying about this whole