Kim Kardashian's Reason for Divorce Filing From Kanye West Revealed

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West, turning in her paperwork on Feb. 22. The couple is splitting after 6 years of marriage and share 4 children, and the split is allegedly amicable. ET obtained Kardashian's divorce petition, and the couple has a prenuptial agreement that asserts that "all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property." Plus, Kardashian has requested that the court terminates the possibility of spousal support to either party.

Kardashian has obtained the services of celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and is seeking joint and legal custody of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. ET reports that Kardashian "cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and the date of separation is listed as TBD."

A source told ET that the split is "amicable" and there's "no drama" between the exes. A second source also alleges that this breakup has been in the works for a while. "Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," the second source claimed. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

Still, there is a level of disappointment in both parties that they were not able to make it work. "Kanye is upset that he and Kim couldn’t work it out, but he knows the two tried very hard to make it work," a source reported to ET. Similar sentiments came from Team Kardashian. "There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married," a source told People. "But it takes two people to create a happy marriage. Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise."

Ultimately, Kardashian was the one who decided to end the marriage for good. "Kim was just tired of waiting," a source told E!. "She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on."