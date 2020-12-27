Kim Kardashian Gets Incredible Hulk Comparisons With Christmas Eve Outfit

✖

The Kardashians forwent their annual star-studded Christmas Eve bash this year due to the pandemic, but the family still got together on the night before Christmas, and they didn't let a smaller guest list affect their outfit choices. For the family gathering at Kourtney Kardashian's house, Kim Kardashian chose a green Schiaparelli gown featuring a light green silk skirt and a strapless bodice with abs molded into the material, pairing the dress with a long braid and large snake-accented earrings.

"A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled," Kim captioned a series of photos of herself showing off the look on Instagram. "It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

After Kim shared the photos of her gown, people on Twitter began comparing its muscled green appearance to that of The Incredible Hulk.

why is no one talking about the fact kim kardashian skinned the hulk alive and wore his abs to christmas dinner pic.twitter.com/RXwAip1smc — 𝕼𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖓 (@QuinnKeaney) December 26, 2020

Why did Kim Kardashian dress as sexy hulk for Christmas? — Allyson Jones (@adanielle_jones) December 26, 2020

But why is she dressed as the hulk and wearing eggplant earrings.... — Hannah G (@hgruer22) December 26, 2020

Other users thought more along the lines of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You look like a pretty ninja turtle — mediKatied 👻🖤🤘🏻 (@K10853915) December 26, 2020

Is it just me or did Kim Kardashian dress up like a teenage mutant ninja turtle for Christmas??????? pic.twitter.com/dom9x60FiO — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 26, 2020

The Kardashian family typically hosts an extravagant party on Christmas Eve with a roster of A-list guests, but Khloe Kardashian told fans in early December that the bash wouldn't be happening this year.

The announcement came after the family received criticism on a number of different occasions in regards to their behavior during the pandemic, including an incident when Kim posted about bringing her "closest inner circle," which included a majority of her family members and a number of friends, to a private island to celebrate her birthday in October.