Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Over Kanye West in New Documentary Trailer

Kim Kardashian is caught in an emotional moment in the trailer for the new Kanye West documentary In Whose Name?.

In the trailer released on Wednesday, the controversial rapper, 48, can be heard saying in a voiceover, “I’m off my meds for five months now,” while walking in a circle of Yeezy shoes.

The video then cuts to footage of a door featuring his ex-wife’s name on it, as an anguished Kardashian, 44, can be heard saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

The trailer then flashes to clips of West and his eldest daughter, the now-12-year-old North, riding in a car as the Grammy-winner can be heard saying angrily, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing.”

The camera then cuts to Kardashian, who tells her husband, “We can talk about that later, but,” before he cuts her off saying, “It ain’t no but!” Kardashian, who also shares children Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

The trailer for In Whose Name? goes on to chronicle more of West’s mental health struggles, as he vows, “I would rather be dead than be on medication… Either they destroy me or I destroy it… I’m almost like a masochist… I write whatever I want when I want! It’s words!” It ends with the “Runaway” rapper saying, “You know the best thing about being an artist and bipolar? Anything you do and say is an art piece.”

In Whose Name? was shot over six years by director Nico Ballesteros, who followed the musician through his mental health struggles, divorce from Kardashian, failed presidential campaign, and church founding.

“What began as silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth,” a synopsis of the documentary says. “Immersed in Ye’s world of extremes, [Ballesteros] bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil; but also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world.

“In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye, but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions,” the synopsis continues. “The camera never blinks as Ye speaks candidly about living with bipolar disorder, offering rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power. Through a personal lens, the film considers how mental health is handled – or left unspoken – among the weight of visibility and vulnerability.”

West was dropped by his talent agent in February following one of his numerous offensive and antisemitic rants. The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist revealed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but in February 2025 claimed he had been diagnosed with autism and had been previously misdiagnosed with bipolar.

In Whose Name? is being released on approximately 1,000 theater screens on Sept. 19.