Kanye West Not Invited to Grammys After Recent Tirades

New details on the 2023 Grammy Awards have been coming out recently and it now seems safe to say that Kanye West was not invited to the show. Ye has always been controversial but he burned a lot of bridges in the last few months by making anti-Semitic statements and supporting hate speech. It seems that he has now managed to cut himself off from the music industry's biggest night.

Ye is not nominated for any Grammy Awards this year himself, but his name does appear on a list of credits for singer-songwriter The-Dream, who is nominated for songwriter of the year. According to a report by Variety, Ye will not share that award even if The-Dream wins. It's not uncommon for big names in the industry to be invited to the Grammys even on years when they weren't nominated, but that won't be the case for Ye. The executive producer of the award show Ben Winston confirmed that on a recent episode of The Town podcast.

"You do not need to worry about that," Winston said when host Matt Belloni joked about it in the last few seconds of the interview. Fans and reporters also began to suspect that Ye wouldn't be invited to the show earlier this week when the Recording Academy announced a special historic segment celebrating 50 years of hip-hop music at this year's award show.

The segment will reportedly feature "a litany of greats on stage," and considering Ye's early accolades it's hard to imagine him being excluded from that list. However, the announcement said that the segment would include performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

The segment will also be introduced by LL COOL J with Questlove as a producer and live accompaniment by The Roots. There will be narration by Black Thought. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said: "For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music but a major influence on our culture. Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I'm so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music."

Fans continue to have mixed feelings about Ye's fall from grace, as it is mixed up in conversations about mental health, politics and conspiracy theories. After the violent nature of some of his remarks, it's no surprise to see him cut from the Grammys. The award show airs live on Sunday, Feb. 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.