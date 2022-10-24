Kim Kardashian Condemns Hate Speech Amid Ex-Husband Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments

Kim Kardashian has had enough when it comes to her estranged husband, Kanye West. Numerous celebrities have spoken out against West recently following his ignorant and antisemitic remarks. According to Variety, Kardashian has now issued a statement condemning that very hate speech.

Kardashian did not directly call out or name West. However, she did condemn "hate speech," writing on Twitter, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable." Her statement continued, "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end." The KKW Beauty mogul wasn't the only member of her famous family to take to social media to speak out against antisemitism.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Earlier, Kardashian's younger sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, as we as her mother, Kris Jenner, all shared a post from Jessica Seinfeld, per PEOPLE. Seinfeld's message was simple and to the point. It read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people." In addition to the Kardashians, others in Hollywood have voiced their condemnations against West and his antisemitic remarks. Amy Schumer, a friend of Kim's, shared the same message as Seinfeld. In her caption for the post, she added, "If you don't know what to post. Let's start with this. In the comments. Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to? 1 in 2 people don't know the holocaust happened. Stand up."

The Kardashian family's statements come after West shared several inflammatory and antisemitic statements recently. In recent weeks, he has faced controversy after producing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a fashion event and tweeting dangerous statements including saying that he was going to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. As Variety noted, he has also shared antisemitic conspiracy theories in multiple interviews. West's statements have now emboldened others. In Los Angeles over the weekend, a group of demonstrators could be seen lauding the rapper's recent statements on the 405 Freeway and giving Nazi salutes. They stood next to a banner that read, "Kanye is right about the Jews."

Due to his recent statements, a number of companies have already cut ties with West professionally. Balenciaga has already cut its tie with West and talent agency CAA has dropped him as a client. Now, many are urging Adidas, which distributes his Yeezy brand, to sever ties with the rapper. On a recent podcast, West even spoke about his relationship with Adidas, saying, "I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can't drop me." Adidas has yet to acknowledge the controversy.