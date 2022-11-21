Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run

Following the news that former U.S. President Donald Trump is once again seeking reelection, rapper Kanye "Ye" West has seemingly announced that he too to planning a 2024 Presidential run. According to the NY Post, the news was shared in a since-deleted video posted on the PatriotTakes Twitter account. West was reportedly seen with far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos, and stated, "This is Milo right here, working on the campaign."

Someone then asked, "Is that an announcement?" To which Yiannopoulos reportedly replied, "I guess it is," then adding with a chuckle, "Thanks, I accept." West responds with a laugh, "Yes. It's simple 'cause ain't nobody can tell me, you know, 'You should say this, you shouldn't say that,' you know? It's just we're moving towards the future." Notably, Yiannopoulos most recently worked as an unpaid intern for right-wing Georgia congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. If true, this would be West's second run for the U.S. Presidential seat, after unsuccessfully running in 2020. The news comes less than a month after West lost more than a billion dollars due to businesses such as Adidas and Balenciaga cutting ties with him over antisemitic comments he made.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," read a statement from Adidas, as shared by CNBC. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

In a separate statement, a Foot Locker spokesperson announced that the shoe store had also severed its relationship with West, and would no longer be selling Yeezys shoes. "Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior. While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections – we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops."

Most recently, new Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated West's account at the social media site, following the rapper previously being hit with restriction consequences over his antisemitic comments. In his first tweet back, West wrote, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." He later tweeted the word "Shalom" with smiley face, seemingly mocking the backlash over his racist rhetoric.