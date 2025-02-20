Kim Kardashian Reunites With Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are keeping the “good vibes” going for their kids. The controversial rapper, 47, reunited with his ex-wife on the Thursday, Feb. 20 episode of The Kardashians, showing up to support 11-year-old daughter North West at her Hollywood Bowl Lion King concert performance.

“Her dad has been involved,” said Kardashian, 44, who also shares kids Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with her ex. “Kanye and I want the best for the kids, so any time we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”

West even got involved with the stage production, asking if it was possible to “change the graphics” for North’s performance. “Of course, of course,” Kim replied, agreeing that her ex’s idea would make for a “better production.”

After North’s big performance, her parents were overjoyed at how well everything had gone, with West gushing, “Man, she did so good.” Asking Kardashian how she thought North’s musical debut had gone, the Skims founder joked, “I was just crying from the side.” She added, “It’s such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all.”

Kardashian and West finalized their divorce in 2022 after eight years of marriage. Their struggles with co-parenting have been documented on The Kardashians, with the mother of four revealing during a past season that she assumes “everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet.”

“Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post,” she said. “We stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies. Even how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again.”

Kardashian called her ex’s behavior “far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be,” adding in an emotional moment, “And I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

