Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in 'Bride of Frankenstein' Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner kept up her high standard for Halloween costumes with this year's get-up: the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner shared three photos of her get-up on Instagram on Friday, picking up over eight million likes. Fans proclaimed her the "queen of Halloween" once again.

Jenner put a modern spin on "The Monster's Bride" – the titular character from the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein. Rather than an oversized, shapeless robe, she appears in whlie rags that leave little to the imagination. From the waist down, she wore only a blanket, which she clutched with one hand while holding a kitchen knife with the other. Of course, the real work of this costume is the beehive hairdo with streaks of white up the sides. Jenner couples these with stitches painted on around her throat and eerie makeup including menacingly slanted eyebrows.

One of the top comments came from Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, who wrote: "Kylie!!!!!! This is brilliant." Fans were amazed as well. One wrote: "KYLOWEEN We are ready for it !!!" while another declared Jenner the "Queen of Halloween." A third fan added: "how can a character so scary be so hot?"

Jenner is known for delighting fans with her elaborate Halloween costumes on Instagram – and often photoshoots to match. Often her costumes themselves are made more incredible by the staging, lights and photography that accompany them, and this year was no exception. She has made five posts this far showing her costume in different sets and filters.

Still, now that Jenner has two children she may need to slow things down a bit. Last year she wore a much more simple outfit while pregnant, writing on Instagram: "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night." Since then, she gave birth to her son Wolf. It's not clear how Wolf and Stormi, 4, spent their Halloween.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family made the most of Halloween this weekend as well. Kim Kardashian dressed elaborately as Mystique from X-Men, while her children dressed up as four iconic musicians of the 1990s. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner posted an album of Halloween throwback photos, showing some of the family's most iconic costumes over the years. That included some from long before they were reality TV stars.

With Halloween itself on Monday, there's always a chance of more celebrity surprises to come. The holiday has evolved greatly in the era of social media.