Kim Kardashian Shape-Shifts Into X-Men's Mystique for Elaborate Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2022, dressing up as the X-Men character Mystique. Kardashian shared two short clips of herself modeling the costume on social media, even calling out Marvel Entertainment in one of the captions. Before long, many were wondering she was angling for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kardashian dressed up in blue from head to toe to embody Mystique this weekend. It looks like she wore some kind of skin-tight morph suit over her body, including gloves on her hands, while her face was painted blue. The paint included some kind of sticker to match the rough texture of Mystique's skin, while her hair was colored red and slicked back. She even completed the look with yellow-colored contact lenses to make her eyes match.

"Mystique indeed. Looks so good," one fan commented. Another wrote: "Kim wins Halloween!" while a third added: "THIS IS EVERYTHING I AM SO JEALOUS WHAT."

Kardashian's costume heavily evoked the look of Mystique in 20th Century Fox's X-Men film franchise of the early-2000s. Rebecca Romijn played the character in X-Men, X-2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand. She reprised the role for a cameo in X-Men: First Class in 2011, but in that same movie, the franchise began leaning into a prequel timeline where a younger version of Mystique was played by Jennifer Lawrence.

In the comic books, Mystique is depicted differently from the movies – often with clothing rather than simply textured blue skin. Mystique was created by David Cockrum and Chris Claremont and introduced in 1978. To this day, writers have intentionally left parts of her biography unknown, including her parentage and her date of birth. She is known to have been alive and active as long ago as the 1900s.

It's unclear what the future holds for Mystique. Lawrence stated that her 2019 performance in X-Men: Dark Phoenix would be her last turn as the character, and since then Disney has acquired 20th Century Studios meaning that the X-Men can be rebooted and folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whatever the plan is, it seems safe to assume she will return to the screen before long, since celebrity costume's like this prove how popular she still is.