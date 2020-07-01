Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Reported Reconciliation Has Fans Flabbergasted
Now that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be officially back together once again, people have started talking. A source close to the couple revealed the news to PEOPLE, saying that the two are "giving their relationship another try." They also added that Thompson has been a "great dad" to the pair's daughter True Thompson and that he is "working hard to prove himself" following allegations of his cheating.
The revelation comes not long after the Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday, complete with a party. Thompson was in attendance for the celebration along with their daughter, the birthday girl's mom Kris Jenner, and Kardashian's siblings Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. A different source told the outlet that Kardashian and Thompson "acted like they were back together" throughout the part, although there had been hints the two were getting friendly again. Namely, when the Cleveland Cavaliers player penned a special tribute to his ex on Instagram alongside a photo of the two and their daughter donning bright smiles for the camera.
Given the couple's long and storied relationship, fans didn't quite know what to make of the bombshell revelation though that didn't stop them from taking to Twitter to work through their feelings.
July 1, 2020
prevnext
And in the seventh month of 2020, Khloe said, "Ya know what, world?! Let me just give this Tristan thing ONE MORE TRY....." 🥴🥴— angie (@_angiepants5) July 1, 2020
She may be worth millions but her self worth is worth a penny. @khloekardashian Get it together girlfriend. And get a mirror while you are at it. pic.twitter.com/lDp6duimy7— Mony (@Monylove786) July 1, 2020
prevnext
Girl is it really worth it he cheated on you while you was pregnant and with your sister’s best friend— Cheryla (@collcher2) July 1, 2020
how many more times does this man have to cheat on her for her to realise she deserves better?— not ursula (@faketonichilds) July 1, 2020
prevnext
When someone shows you who they are, believe them. If you don’t, you get what you get.— Amanda Greer (@AmandaGreer19) July 1, 2020
So happy for them 🥰 true love prevails 💛 pic.twitter.com/qar5aRHYss— eliana vigo (@missanerys) July 1, 2020
prevnext
So happy for them 🥰 true love prevails 💛 pic.twitter.com/qar5aRHYss— eliana vigo (@missanerys) July 1, 2020
i just find it really funny how khloe invited tristan to her birthday party. i understand co-parenting so he’ll be there for true’s events, but she did not have to go out of her way to invite him there. that means she forgave him, yet they can’t do the same for jordyn.— ً (@captainsplanet) July 1, 2020
prevnext
Khloe has a good heart she allowed Tristan to be in the delivery room days after he cheated. Talk about being the bigger person yohh— Khaliphile (@Kaypee_Dube) July 1, 2020
Truly brings sadness upon me to have to say, if Khloe takes Tristan back then she belongs to the streets 🙁— Brandon Milligan (@bmill417) July 1, 2020
prev
Money can't fix the mental state. Period. Good Luck @khloekardashian! pic.twitter.com/Vz5mhKQg9k— ❤Anjilikka Tanikka💋 (@AnjilikaTanika) July 1, 2020