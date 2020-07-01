Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Reported Reconciliation Has Fans Flabbergasted

Now that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be officially back together once again, people have started talking. A source close to the couple revealed the news to PEOPLE, saying that the two are "giving their relationship another try." They also added that Thompson has been a "great dad" to the pair's daughter True Thompson and that he is "working hard to prove himself" following allegations of his cheating.

The revelation comes not long after the Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday, complete with a party. Thompson was in attendance for the celebration along with their daughter, the birthday girl's mom Kris Jenner, and Kardashian's siblings Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. A different source told the outlet that Kardashian and Thompson "acted like they were back together" throughout the part, although there had been hints the two were getting friendly again. Namely, when the Cleveland Cavaliers player penned a special tribute to his ex on Instagram alongside a photo of the two and their daughter donning bright smiles for the camera.

Given the couple's long and storied relationship, fans didn't quite know what to make of the bombshell revelation though that didn't stop them from taking to Twitter to work through their feelings.