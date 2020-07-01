Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Back Together

✖

It looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be officially back together once again. According to a PEOPLE source, Kardashian and Thompson are "giving their relationship another try." The same source added that Thompson has been a "great dad" to the pair's daughter True Thompson and that he is "working hard to prove himself" to Kardashian after the two previously split twice in light of cheating rumors.

This news comes shortly after the Revenge Body star celebrated her 36th birthday with a party. The basketball player was in attendance for the celebration along with their daughter, the birthday girl's mom Kris Jenner, and Kardashian's siblings Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. A second source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson "acted like they were back together" at this party. Prior to her birthday, the Cleveland Cavaliers player even penned a special tribute to Kardashian on Instagram which he posted alongside a photo of the two and their daughter donning bright smiles for the camera.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson captioned the photo. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian." As PEOPLE pointed out, the post even nabbed the attention of Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian, who commented on the post with, "so beyond sweet."

It was previously reported in June that Kardashian and Thompson were trying to work out their differences after their prior splits. InTouch Weekly reported that the reality star was a bit apprehensive about coming out with the fact that she was trying to work things out with her former beau, as she was concerned about how the public would receive the information. A source explained, "Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn't want to hear everyone's opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc. — and she reads everything."

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in early 2019 after it was reported that the athlete was seen getting close with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods. They were also involved in a scandal in 2018, as it was alleged that the basketball player cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter. As of right now, neither Kardashian nor Thompson have spoken out regarding reports that they are back together.