Khloe Kardashian Shows Dramatic Body Change Sparking Debate on Social Media

The Kardashian family is no stranger to discussions about their appearance, and Khloe Kardashian seems to be the latest target of public speculation. The Good American founder was seen out and about over the weekend wearing a skintight black bodysuit and fur shawl, looking glamorous and done-up. The photos were shared on a fan account on Instagram, and Kardashian’s slim frame soon drew some speculation in the comments section.

“The weight loss is very drastic, or is it just me ? Either way she looks good,” wrote one fan. “She looks astonishing,” wrote another. “Don’t you see its already photoshopped?” argued another commenter. “There’s nothing real in this world.” Many hoped that despite the weight loss, Kardashian was doing well. “She looks so much better but a little skinnier but if she feels good is all good,” wrote one fan.

Other fans cheered her on for getting a so-called “revenge body,” and one can’t help but speculate this dramatic change Is due to stress from her latest relationship drama with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Thompson, who shares 3-year-old True with Kardashian, recently revealed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still romantically involved with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, and issued a public apology. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson said at the time. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson then focused his statement on his former partner. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” Kardashian has not publicly addressed Thompson’s apology, but an insider told Us Weekly that she’s “staying strong” for her daughter, True, whom she shares with the NBA player. The source added, “Her family and best friends are really her biggest support system.”

Kardashian endured a public cheating scandal with Thompson earlier in their relationship, as he was alleged to have been cheating on her in 2017, and then again after their daughter was born. The second cheating scandal saw Thompson alleged to be having an affair with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner‘s best friend for many years. Woods, however, denied that she had an affair with Thompson, telling Jade Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show that she was partying with friends and ended up at Thompson’s house but did not have a sexual encounter with him.

Kardashian and Thompson eventually rekindled their romance and began dating again. Earlier this year the pair were reported to have split up again after it was alleged that Thompson cheated. One of the basketball player’s alleged ex’s, Sydney Chase, claimed that they had a sexual relationship while he was with Kardashian. Thompson has either denied or not acknowledged many of the past cheating allegations.