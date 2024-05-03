'Hollywood Squares' Reboot Coming Hosted By Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is one busy woman. In addition to her popular daytime talk show, the E.T. star will now be hosting the Hollywood Squares reboot. Deadline reports the show is returning to CBS this year, kicking off the 2024-2025 midseason premieres. The famed show pins two contestants against one another who play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The "board" for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge whether their answers are legitimate to win the game. The original Hollywood Squares aired on NBC in the 1960s. The show birthed the spinoff, Hip Hop Squares.

The latter of which aired on VH1 and MTV. Per an official IMdB logline of Hip Hop Squares: "Taking part in the classic tic-tac-toe format of the original game are some of hip-hop culture's biggest personalities, who match wits against one another to win cash prizes for members of the studio audience. Concluding each game is a bonus round, during which the winning celebrity and audience member try for a tic-tac-toe to double the total winnings."

Outside of work, Barrymore is a busy mother to daughters Olive, 11; and Frankie, 9. She recently got real about the challenges of parenting girls transitioning into their teenage years.

In her chat with Jessica Capshaw, she said of her daughters, "It's so triggering." Falling back onto the couch, she asked Capshaw for help navigating the transition with her daughter. "What do I do?" she asked.

"And not to drop a name, but one of my best friends happens to be Cameron Diaz. And I was like, 'And the way these girls dress today!' And she goes, 'Oh come on. You remember the '70s with bikini tops and dolphin shorts!'" Barrymore joked.