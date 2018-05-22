Khloe Kardashian Reveals Insanely Toned Tummy Just Weeks After Giving Birth

Khloé Kardashian gave birth to daughter True on April 12, and the new mom was eager to get back to exercising after welcoming her first child.

On Monday, the reality star returned to the gym for another workout, documenting the experience on Snapchat and sharing a snap of her post-baby body.

Posing in a room full of fitness equipment, Kardashian posed for a selfie in a crop top and leggings to show off her stomach.

She also detailed her fitness journey with fans, explaining that her first few postpartum workouts haven’t been easy.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard. You’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm and it’s much more difficult than you expect it to be,” Kardashian told her followers. “I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body’s sore, it’s re-waking itself back up.”

“What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple times on Twitter where they feel like I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary, something I love to do,” she explained. “So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out. That’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love and I love working out, getting my mind right.”

She also used the social media platform to share her fitness goals with fans.

“Five weeks after baby, feeling good, muscle memory is a real thing because it’s still under there,” she said. “Gotta tighten it all up, feeling good, but I’ve gotta get rid of this part, this and my thighs, but we’re working on it. Just need everything to be solid. If I’m solid, I don’t really care.”

While she still has work to do to achieve her goals, the Good American designer shared that it’s a process she’s excited to embark on.

“It’s fun! Start somewhere. We all gotta start somewhere. It’s a process, but a process that I really, really love, weirdly,” she said. “I’ve been craving these workouts.”

During her pregnancy, Kardashian was candid about her desire to return to her pre-pregnancy weight, something she is currently on her way to doing.

In March, the 33-year-old tweeted that she couldn’t wait to get back to the gym.

“Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f— up the gym when it’s time lol BEAST MODE is dying to return!!” she wrote. “I know it won’t be easy but I’m excited for the challenge.”

