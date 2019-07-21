Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Reacts to Allegations That She Uses Surgery to Maintain Her Figure

Khloe Kardashian’s trainer is shutting down speculation the Revenge Body star turned to plastic surgery to maintain her figure. Speculation has been rife that the 35-year-old, who publicly struggled with her weight for years, went under the knife to achieve her toned physique though she often documents her workouts for Instagram and Snapchat.

Kardashian’s trainer, Luke Milton, told The Daily Telegraph the reality TV star works “very hard in the gym.” He was adamant that she maintains a strict fitness schedule and diet, which is how she looks so good.

“She’s extremely committed to her fitness endeavors, she’s extremely disciplined with her nutrition and she is a real athlete in the gym,” Milton, a former soccer player himself, said.

Kardashian herself has previously addressed the speculation. She shared her workout plan with Us Weekly, revealing that she mixes it up occasionally.

“I’ve always loved boxing,” she told the magazine. “But I do a lot of metabolic circuit training too. An I love to do weights, but with cardio intervals in between.”

Back when the Kardashian sister still had individual apps, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a detailed look at her workouts. She said on the app she likes to add variety “by strength training with a focus on different body parts on different days.”

Shape shared the routine, which included focuses on cardio, legs and butt, core, arms, full body, and recovery. Kardashian also revealed her diet, which includes eating seven meals a day according to StyleCaster.

In 2014, she slammed reports she’d had butt implants, assuring trolls that she’s “always had an a—,” Daily Mail reported.

“I know its more fun 2believe its not real, kind of a compliment since I kill myself in the gym,” she wrote on social media at the time.

In addition to training Kardashian, Milton appears on Revenge Body with her to whip hopeful guests into shape. On the show, hosted by Kardashian, Milton and other trainers work with groups of men and women to help them get in better shape and achieve their fitness goals.

Daily Mail reported that Milton is an in-demand trainer. He has also worked with stars like Elle MacPherson and Vanessa Hudgens.

Kardashian slowed down her workouts while she was pregnant with True Thompson, but got back into it after her birth. She continues to hit the gym hard, sometimes with her sisters by her side. Fans occasionally get to see them in the gym on their family reality series on E!.